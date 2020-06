BERLIN — The German government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity five-fold by 2040 as part of its plan to wean the country off fossil fuels.

The Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on a bill that would set a goal of 40 Gigawatts of installed offshore wind power capacity in 20 years, from about 7.5 Gigawatts at present. It also raised the target for 2030 from 15 Gigawatts to 20.