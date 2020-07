As the year continues to fly by we are quickly moving into the full swing of summer. Those warmer midsummer days of July means it’s time to break out the fans and air conditioners to beat the heat, if you haven’t already! Before we take a look at what July has to offer we’ll take a look back at what played out during the month of June.

Precipitation ranged from less than 25% of normal in parts of Maine to more than 200% of normal in parts of eastern West Virginia. Overall, a large portion of the Northeast saw between 25% and 100% of normal June precipitation.