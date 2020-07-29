Viewer Photos July 29, 2020

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Officials looking into cause of Altoona house fire
Top Stories
834 new COVID-19 cases reported in PA, 22 in central region
Wolf Administration rolls out new mental wellness resources for Firefighters and EMS personnel
Tyrone Community Pool limits access to only school district residents
Video
Lackawanna woman’s obituary shares hate for Tom Brady
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
834 new COVID-19 cases reported in PA, 22 in central region
Top Stories
Second stimulus: States warn GOP’s jobless plan could mean months of delayed payments
Video
Twitter temporarily limits Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 video
Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported, 45 new in our region
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Destination Pennsylvania
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Pirates pick up first win at home
Top Stories
Steelers start training camp at Heinz Field
Video
Ohio State sets cap for football attendance
Video
Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd day amid virus worries
Penn State cuts salaries in athletics department
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Divers to the rescue! Tactical team recovers woman’s lost prosthetic leg after it goes overboard
Video
Top Stories
NY Restaurant roping-off Regis Philbin’s table as living memorial
Video
Congrats are in order! Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner welcome baby girl
Video
Glow Golfing coming to Bedford!
Video
Alan Menken becomes latest “EGOT” winner
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Viewer Photos July 29, 2020
Weather Headlines
by:
Christy Shields
Posted:
Jul 29, 2020 / 11:06 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 29, 2020 / 11:09 AM EDT
Thanks for sharing your beautiful photos!
Alvin – Cherrytown
Becky – DuBois
Beth – Bedford
Beverly – Johnsonburg
Bill – Breezewood
Bob – Altoona
Bruce – Raystown
Christopher – Tyrone
David – Blue Knob
Doug – Fishertown
Erin – Tyrone
Frank – Woodland
Frank – DuBois
Glen – Dutch Corner
Jacqueline – Falls Creek
Jared – Tipton
Jim – Frankstown
Jim – Patton
Jim
Joey – Orbisonia
Jon – Boalsburg
Karen
Kirk
Kylei
Mark & Rhonda – Bedford
Sherry – Ashland
Stacy & Samantha
Stephanie
Sue – Williamsburg
Tammy
Walt – State College
Wanda
Trending Stories
834 new COVID-19 cases reported in PA, 22 in central region
Two charged for drugs with 6-month-old in separate room
Lackawanna woman’s obituary shares hate for Tom Brady
Video
Jethro’s restaurant closes after employee tests COVID-19 positive
Video
Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported, 45 new in our region
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!