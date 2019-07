This past weekend was brutal with our high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with very high humidity. We remained below our record high temperatures but that didn't make it any easier to be outside.

A beautiful change to the weather pattern is here. A cold front is moving a crossed the state. The cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the region. Monday was cooler compared to the weekend. The highs were in the mid to upper 70s but the dew point temperatures were still very high. The dew points were in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.