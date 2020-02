Michael sent this great question. He stated correctly that humidity makes you feel warmer in the summer and wanted to know if it made you feel warmer in the winter too.

The quick answer for outside is no, it doesn't work the same as the summer. The reason why higher humidity makes you feel warmer in the summer is because it interferes with the bodies natural ability to cool. When we are warm, our bodies sweat. This moisture on the skin is exposed to evaporate, and it is this evaporation that steals some energy from our body and makes us feel cooler. Think about how much cooler you feel stepping out of the shower due to this evaporation. So when the dewpoint is higher, the sweat will not evaporate as much, hence you lose that cooling.