A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region from this evening into Thursday morning. Keep in mind that these advisories often start earlier and end later than anticipated problems. This helps just in case there are some changes.

There is a good reason why there aren't too many major ice events in the month of February. This is more of a threat earlier in the winter than later in the winter thanks to a stronger sun through the clouds. The one exception is for nighttime events. However, this time around, it's not cold enough for there to be any long lasting effects.