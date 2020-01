You may have notice when there is snow of the ground the days and night tend to be cooler. Snow is a great reflector of sunlight. The more sunlight that is reflected into the atmosphere the harder it is to warm.

Snow has a very high albedo, its ranges from 0.90-0.40. You may be thinking what is albedo? Albedo indicates how well a surface reflects solar energy. If a surface reflects all the solar energy back into the atmosphere, then it has an albedo of 1. If a surface absorbs all the solar energy that it has an albedo of 0. The whiter the surface the higher albedo, making the surface cooler. The darker the surface the lower the albedo, making it warmer.