Valentine’s Day Almanac

February can bring us a lot of types of weather. The average high temperature for February 14th is 37°F. The average low temperature is 21°F. Our record high temperature for this date is 61°F back in 1990. The record low temperature for this date was -12°F in 1979. We had 1.40″ of precipitation on the 14th in 1940. This set a record and was mostly snowfall. In fact, 12.5″ of snow fell on February 14th, 1940.

Today will be chilly, but our record lowest high temperature for this date was 14°F back in 1979. The highest low temperature recorded for this date was 47°F in 1949. Our sunrise happened this morning at 7:09 AM and our sunset will happen at 5:47 PM. Happy Valentine’s Day!