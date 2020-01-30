US telescope captures ‘highest resolution’ sun image

Breaking News
An American telescope has captured the “highest resolution image” of the Sun’s surface, showing never-before-seen detail of the star.

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, stationed on the Hawaiian island Maui, was able to produce images showing “cell-like structures” that are “about the size of Texas” covering the Sun, according to the National Science Foundation.

The bubbling-like motion happens when heat moves from the inside of the Sun to its surface.

Scientists at the US government-owned science agency are hoping the new images will allow them to gain a better understanding of the Sun and space weather.

