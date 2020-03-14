US and Russian astronauts get set to join the ISS

It’s here in Star City that the trio of astronauts has begun preparing for their mission to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Christopher Cassidy from the US, and Russian Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanshin and Ivan Vagner are all taking part in the expedition.

Ivanshin and Vagner had to replace two colleagues due to the medical reasons, according to the Russian space agency in February.

Ivanshin says they were prepared to step in:

“Backup crew always keeps in mind that at any point it can become the prime crew. Sometimes it happened at Baikonur (space launching facility). We were in more comfortable conditions as we had time to realize that our status has changed. “

Cassidy was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2004. He’s already veteran of two space flights, and he’s looking forward to his next one:

“It’s one of the exciting times to be on the Space Station with potential two companies joining us up there. In particularly in our increment (time period between the exchange of crews on board the ISS) we will have demo two mission. Looks like it will be arriving in the summertime or in May. My two good friends are on board that thing, I’m really excited to welcome them as people, but also welcome them as partner for International Space Station program.”

Astronauts are expected fly to the ISS aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket in May, they are known as Crew Demo-2.

It will be the first time since humans have been launched into space from US soil since the last shuttle flight in 2011, instead paying for rides on Russian rockets.

Space X has been delivering cargo to the International Space Station for years. The version designed for humans is slightly bigger and safer.

Head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre Pavel Vlasov is confident the backup crew had enough time to prepare for the flight: “In the history of manned space exploration, we have only had 40 cases of crew replacements, including replacement at the very last preparation stage. We have had enough time now to prepare backup crew.”

During the two days of training and exams, which began today ( 12 March) the crew will be tested on how to find and fix technical issues in the station and to solve other problems.

The expedition is due to launch to the space station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 9 April 2020, returning to Earth in October later this year.