Update on the flooding rain moving through Central PA today

Rainfall continues to fall across Central PA and is causing flooding in many locations. If you come across a roadway covered in water, please turn around and take an alternate route. We will continue to see a steady and at times heavy rainfall through the evening commute. Tonight the rain will begin to exit to our east.

Already this morning, many southern locations have picked up between 2-3″ of rainfall. Our northern counties have picked up at least an inch. We could see another 1-3″ of rainfall adding to the flooding issues this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Blair, Huntingdon, portions of Bedford, and portions of Centre County until 3:00 PM. A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for Cambria, Somerset, and portions of Clearfield counties until 3:30 PM. The Flash Flood Watch remains in place for Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, and Somerset until 8:00 AM Thursday.

The rain tapers tonight, but all of this rain will feed into our waterways and slowly rise our rivers over their banks. This could lead to river flooding on Thursday. Even though the sun will be out, there still could be impacts of this flooding that lead to dangerous travel and road closures. It could also mean flooded basements.

The National Weather Service has issued a River Flood Warning for the Little Juniata River at Spruce Creek until 9:00 PM Thursday. A River Flood Warning for Frankstown Branch of the Juniata at Williamsburg until 11:20 PM Thursday. A River Flood Warning for Aughwick Creek at Shirleysburg from until further notice and a River Flood Warning for the Youghiogheny River near Confluence from until 1:41 AM Friday.