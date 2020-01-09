Unusual warm temperatures cause flooding in Russia

Unusually warm temperatures caused ice to melt and water levels to rise in a number of Russian villages during the first week of the year.

Residents in Abalakovo village in Krasnoyarsk region were affected by flooding as ice from the Yenisei river, which is normally frozen during the winter, began melting and elevated water levels.

Nearby villages located along river Yenisei in eastern Russia were also affected.

At the beginning of the year, temperatures in Krasnoyarsk reached 7 degrees Celsius (44.6 degrees Fahrenheit) – unusually high for the region where temperatures below 0 C (32 F) are standard around this time of year.

By the end of the week, water levels began receding in Abalakovo as temperatures returned to normal – hitting -14 C (57.2 F), which is considered average in January.

Emergency service workers have warned local residents of possible evacuations in the event of warmer weather, which could cause large ice blocks to melt.