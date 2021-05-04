Unsettled weather continues into Wednesday Morning

This afternoon we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Today there will be variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could have a downpour or strong winds. Winds this afternoon will pick up from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Chances for showers and storms will be lower this afternoon compared to this evening. The best times to see rainfall will be between 5 PM this evening and 10 AM on Wednesday morning.

This evening we will see a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some storms could contain downpours and gusty winds. Winds this evening will continue from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Tonight we will have temperatures in the 50s. Tonight will be a cloudy night with showers. There could even be a thunderstorm early. Winds tonight will be in from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Wednesday morning we will see one last burst of rainfall that will taper off around 10:00 AM. After that, clouds will try to break for some sunshine.

Over the next few days, we could pick up between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rainfall. Locally in a heavier downpour, some spots may see up to an inch of rainfall.