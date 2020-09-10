Unprecedented number of fires in California

From Washington to California, wildfires have turned skies red and engulfed homes. Many residents were forced to leave their homes with whatever belongings they could carry.

A state of emergency has been declared and firefighters are doing their best to get the upper hand. Governor Kate Brown said, “This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history.” Immense damage in Oregon’s Marion county, led to the death of a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother.

The Shaver Lake area in California is one of the hardest hit by the Creek Fire and firefighters continue to deal with hot spots that quickly flare up. In Washington, more acres burned in a single day than in a typical year. Fires also forced people to evacuate in Idaho.

Cooler, less windy conditions could give firefighters a break today. However, more heat returns to the west coast this weekend. Forecasters are expecting the wind to pick up in the Pacific Northwest and down to California early next week.