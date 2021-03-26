Understanding wind alerts will help you stay out of danger during windstorms

Strong and damaging winds are impacting Central PA today. During wind storms
it is important to know what the wind alerts mean to keep you out of harms way.
A High Wind Watch means that conditions are favorable, but nothing is
happening yet. This is typically issued 24 to 48 hours out of a windstorm if a
High Wind Warning criteria could be met.
A High Wind Warning means that damaging winds are occurring. The criteria
for a High Wind Warning is sustained winds at 40 miles per hour or above and/or
wind gusts above 58 miles per hour for any duration of time.
A Wind Advisory means that strong winds are occurring, but they are not life
threatening. The criteria that needs to be met for a Wind Advisory in Central
PA is that winds could be sustained from 31 to 39 miles per hour for more than
an hour and/or wind gusts between 46 to 57 miles per hour for any duration of
time.
