UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep Earth OK

Humans are making Earth a broken and increasingly unlivable planet through climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. So the world must make dramatic changes to society, economics and daily life, a new United Nations report said.

Unlike past UN reports that focused on one issue and avoided telling leaders what actions to take, Thursday’s report combines three intertwined environment crises and in no uncertain terms tells the world what’s got to change — and quickly. It calls for changing what governments tax, how nations value economic output, how power is generated, the way people get around, fish, farm and what they eat.

“The Earth’s climate is changing and its web of life is unraveling as land and oceans degrade and chemicals and waste accumulate,” the report said.

Even the 168-page report title’s is blunt: “Making Peace With Nature,” alluding to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ frequent metaphor of humanity waging war on the planet.

The report highlighted what report co-author Rachel Warren of the University of East Anglia called “a litany of frightening statistics that hasn’t really brought together:”

• Earth is on the way to an additional 3.5 degrees warming from now (1.9 degrees Celsius), far more than the international agreed upon goal.

• About 9 million people a year die from pollution.

• About 1 million of Earth’s 8 million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

• Up to 400 million tons of heavy metals, toxic sludge and other industrial waste are dumped into the world’s waters every year.

• More than 3 billion people are affected by land degradation and only 15% of Earth’s wetlands remain intact.

• About 60% of fish stocks are fished at the maximum levels. There are more than 400 oxygen-depleted “dead zones” and marine plastics pollution has increased tenfold since 1980.

In another break, this report gives specific though quite broad and academic solutions that it says must be taken.

In past reports, scientists have even scoured their document for the words “must” and “should” and cut them out because reports like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had to be approved unanimously by all the nations working on it, Watson said.

This report uses the word “must” 56 times and “should” 37 times. “That’s not nearly enough, it should be 100 times more because action is so crucial,” said former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, who wasn’t part of the report.

It said governments should not tax labor or production, but use of resources.