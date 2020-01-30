UN agency update on East Africa locusts outbreak

The United Nations said parts of East Africa are facing the worst locust outbreak in 70 years with 76 million US dollars needed to help control the outbreak.

Dominique Bourgeon, emergencies director with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, said that it was the worst outbreak in Kenya in 70 years.

So far just $15 million has been mobilized to help stop the outbreak that threatens to worsen an already poor hunger situation for millions of people in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and elsewhere.

Keith Cressman, a Senior Agriculture Officer with the FAO told a briefing in Rome on Thursday that the outbreak could become “extremely threatening to food securities, livelihoods, pastures” and could potentially even lead to conflict in the area.

The outbreak, blamed in part on a changing climate, now threatens to spread to South Sudan and Uganda.

New rains in the weeks to come will fuel fresh vegetation and a new wave of breeding.

Esther Kithuka, a farmer in Mwingi, Kenya, said she was worried that the insects would destroy the harvest and leave them hungry.

The outbreak might not be under control until June when drier weather arrives, authorities have said.

But by then the number of locusts, if left unchecked, could grow 500 times, experts have warned.

Already the locusts, moving in swarms of hundreds of millions, have stripped some crops bare.

An Ethiopian representative at the briefing told the FAO that some farmers in Africa’s second most populous nation have lost 90% of their production.

The locusts have been moving steadily toward Ethiopia’s Rift Valley, the country’s breadbasket, the UN says.

Authorities have said aerial pesticide spraying is the only effective control in the outbreak, but officials in Kenya and elsewhere have said more planes and more pesticide are needed.

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer of farmland, an area the size of almost 250 football fields, regional authorities say.

One especially large swarm in northeastern Kenya measured 60 kilometers long by 40 kilometers wide (37 miles long by 25 miles wide).