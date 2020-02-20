UK’s Johnson under fire for flood response as more rain due

Flood water surrounds the town of Upton-upon-Severn, England, with the normal course of the river Severn running horizontally under the road bridge, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis, in this photo taken with a drone Thursday Feb. 20, 2020. The regions of north and west England and Wales already battling with the aftermath of several days of rain have been told to expect further deluges, by the Environment Agency, with severe flood warnings in some areas including the river Severn. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON — British authorities say more rain will bring the risk of “significant flooding” to parts of the country in the coming days. That’s bad news for people in central England and Wales, where swollen rivers have already flooded hundreds of properties.

Criticism is growing of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s response to the crisis, as experts warn that climate change is increasing the risk of floods across the country. Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is traveling Thursday to communities in south Wales inundated after Storm Dennis dumped up to 6 inches (150 mm) of rain.

Johnson has been criticized for failing to visit any flooded areas or to convene the government’s crisis committee.