U.S. had its 4th-hottest November and year to date on record

November 2020 was very warm and quite dry for the United States as the Atlantic’s extremely active hurricane season came to a close.

Last month’s heat also added to a warm stretch so far for 2020, ranking the year to date as the nation’s fourth warmest, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI).

A collage of the named tropical cyclones (30) that formed in the Atlantic basin in 2020, a record-breaking hurricane season that surpassed 2005. The season officially runs from June 1 through November 30. (NOAA Satellites)

The average November temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 46.4 degrees F (4.7 degrees above average), which placed the month at the fourth-hottest November in the 126-year record.

The nation’s average precipitation across the contiguous U.S was 1.90 inches (0.33 inch below average), ranking November in the driest third of Novembers on record.

Above-average temperatures were felt across most of the Lower 48, as Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico and South Carolina each had their second-warmest November on record.

It was a warm meteorological autumn (September through November) across the contiguous U.S. The average autumn temperature was 55.5 degrees F (2.0 degrees above average), making it the 11th-warmest autumn.

The total autumn precipitation was 6.52 inches (0.36 of an inch below average), which ranked in the middle third of the historical record for the season.

With just one month to go in 2020, the year to date (YTD, January through November) is keeping pace as the fourth-warmest on record — with an average temperature of 56.1 degrees F (2.3 degrees above average). The four warmest YTD periods on record have all occurred since 2012.

Despite the dry autumn, the U.S. had a YTD precipitation total of 28.26 inches — 0.67 of an inch above average — ranking in the middle-third of the climate record.

An annotated map of the United States showing notable climate and weather events that occurred across the country during November and Autumn 2020.

