Two tornado cleanup in Wayne County, MS

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. – Wayne County was one of the hardest-hit areas from Wednesday’s severe weather. Two tornadoes hit the county. One of the storms destroyed a couple’s chicken farm.

Debris was scattered up and down Highway 84 in Waynesboro but the tornado just missed Buddy’s Food and Fuel shop. Nadine Davis was inside the store when the storm blew through.

“I told my customers the tornado is here, everybody take cover. Some went to the cooler. Some went to the hallway. Thank God it turned before it got here. I’m pretty sure we would have had a lot of damage,” said Davis.

Ramey Reeves captured a video of the harrowing moments as the tornado ripped through Waynesboro.

“When it got closer after about a minute and a half, I decided to tell my buddy to get the truck, and let’s go. When we went Highway 84, when it crossed the road, I could see a transformer pop.”

Evangel Davis said she had some minor property damage to her property.

“We lose a shed and trampoline and a grill. Luckily, no major structure damage and from our house and beyond. It’s mainly tree damage,” she said.

The Waynesboro community are working to get back on track. At this time, crews are working to assess the damages from the storm.