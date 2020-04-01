Twister slams Alabama neighborhood during virus quarantine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An apparent tornado has damaged an Alabama neighborhood where people were inside homes during the coronavirus quarantine.

Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs says only one minor injury was reported as a midday twister struck about 15 homes on Tuesday. He says he’d expected the toll to be worse because people were home during the viral outbreak, but it wasn’t.

Scattered damage is being reported from Mississippi to Georgia, and more than 50,000 homes and businesses are without power. Forecasters issued a series of tornado warnings and watches for the South because of the storms.