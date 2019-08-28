Tropical Update for Wednesday Morning, August 28, 2019

The tropics are starting to heat up with two tropical storms now in the Atlantic Ocean.

Historically, the end of August and September are usually the most active months for tropical storm and hurricane formation.

Tropical Storms are defined by winds between 39 to 73 mph.

Currently, Tropical Storm Erin is a few hundred miles southeast from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Tropical Storm Erin is not expected to make landfall and will stay in the Atlantic Ocean. At this time, max winds are sustained at 40 mph. The central pressure of this tropical storm is 1005 mb. Tropical Storm Erin is currently moving north-northwest at 6 mph.

There is also Tropical Storm Dorian. Currently, it is impacting Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Tropical Storm Dorian has maximum sustained winds currently at 60 mph. The central pressure of Dorian is 1003 mb. Tropical Storm Dorian is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Tropical Storm Dorian will bring heavy rains to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands today and also to Puerto Rico.

The Bahamas and Florida could also be impacted by this tropical storm later this week. They could experience heavy rains, storm surge, and winds.

It is still too soon to figure out the intensity of this storm and the exact track. At this time, it does look like it potentially could make landfall on Florida’s eastern coast Sunday into Monday.