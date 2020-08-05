Tropical Storm Isaias leaves path of destruction up east coast

Tropical Storm Isaias left a path of destruction up and down the east coast. Floodwaters were waist deep in some parts of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, cars were submerged in Cecil County, Maryland.

The storm hit North Carolina as a category one hurricane, sparking fires that burned down homes in Ocean Isle Beach and tossed cars like toys on Oak Island. At least two people were killed by a tornado that wiped out a nearby mobile home park. The National Weather Service reported more tornadoes in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia.

Trees were toppled all along the east coast leading to power outages. Up and down the I-95 corridor, more than 3 million customers lost electricity.

Roads were underwater or completely washed out in Maryland. Emergency workers rescued two people whose car was swept off the road.

Tiger Dams, giant tubes filled with water, were set up in New York to stop the East River from flooding the streets of lower Manhattan. The city was also under a rare tornado warning for several hours.