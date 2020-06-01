Tropical storm Amanda kills 17

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man seeks to salvage some of his belongings from what used to be his home, destroyed by the waters of the Acelhuate River, in the New Israel Community of San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead, seven missing and caused extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters. He said a quarter of the rain that the country receives in a year fell in 70 hours.

The heavy rain set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier officials had said at least 900 homes had been damaged.

  • The swollen Los Esclavos River flows violently under a bridge during tropical storm Amanda in Cuilapa, eastern Guatemala, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in the flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • The swollen Los Esclavos River flows violently during tropical storm Amanda in Cuilapa, eastern Guatemala, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in the flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
  • Residents salvage a couch from their home after a flash flood by Acelhuate River, in a neighborhood of San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
  • Vehicles stand damaged by an Acelhuate River flash flood at a neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
  • Vehicles stand damaged by the Acelhuate River after a flash flood at a neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss