Tropical storm Amanda kills 17

Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead, seven missing and caused extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.
El Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters. He said a quarter of the rain that the country receives in a year fell in 70 hours.
The heavy rain set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier officials had said at least 900 homes had been damaged.