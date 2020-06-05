Tropical Depression Cristobal expected to head to US coast

Rain clouds hover over mountains during tropical storm Amanda in Barberena, eastern Guatemala, Sunday, May 31, 2020. The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Depression Cristobal is continuing to soak Mexico’s Gulf coast and Central America ahead of a northward turn expected to carry it to U.S. shores by Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday morning and was moving north at 12 mph. It was expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Friday, regain tropical storm strength and eventually track to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Cristobal made landfall in Mexico as a tropical storm before weakening. It formed in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda.