TRENDING: Warmer temperatures, less rain, and drought conditions

As the year continues to fly by we are quickly moving into the full swing of summer. Those warmer midsummer days of July means it’s time to break out the fans and air conditioners to beat the heat, if you haven’t already! Before we take a look at what July has to offer we’ll take a look back at what played out during the month of June.

Precipitation ranged from less than 25% of normal in parts of Maine to more than 200% of normal in parts of eastern West Virginia. Overall, a large portion of the Northeast saw between 25% and 100% of normal June precipitation.

The Northeast also wrapped up the month on the warm side with average temperatures ranging from 4°F below normal to 4°F above normal.





Moderate drought conditions were also established in New York and New England.

Now that we have studied how June stacked up we can look to see where the month of July will take us. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the July 2020 outlook for temperatures and precipitation which will help us see what trends will likely play out.

As a reminder, this shows the percent chance that temperatures and precipitation will be in the upper, middle, or lower third of the climatological record for July. It does not show the actual temperature or precipitation amount on any given day.

The recent theme established for previous months favored above average conditions and that looks to continue into the month of July. Excluding a cooler than average Pacific Northwest, the rest of the United States has elevated chances for well above average July temperatures. The highest probabilities of 50-60% stretch from the Plans across the Midwest, and into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Not only will it be warmer than average, July will also be drier than average across the southwestern United States, Great Lakes, and northern New England.

So far, July has been right on track with these predicted trends. Temperatures have gradually reached warmer than average highs this week. Following that, the region will see temperatures at least ten degrees above average over a stretch of days as highs reach into the 90s.

These conditions have allowed moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions to expand and include areas such as central Connecticut and New York, northeastern and southeastern New Jersey, southern Delaware, and eastern Maryland. The U.S. Drought Monitor released on July 2 showed 14% of the Northeast in a moderate drought and 31% as abnormally dry. This compared to last week when 16% of the Northeast was in a moderate drought and 26% was abnormally dry.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day outlook for July 9-15 keeps the region under favored chances for above average temperatures with below normal precipitation for southern Pennsylvania.