Tree splits Massachusetts home in two during storm

A clash of storm fronts that began on Halloween created havoc that caused flooding, knocked over trees, downed power lines and damaged homes from the Deep South and throughout the Northeast on Friday.

A home in Douglas, Massachusetts was split in two after a large tree fell on top of it.

By Friday afternoon, the number of people without power in the Northeast was starting to creep down, but still more than 450,000 customers were without electricity. And in some areas it could be days before all power is restored.

Authorities say at least two people were killed.