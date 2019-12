An Arctic front will move through Central PA tomorrow around midday. The arctic front will bring scattered snow showers, strong winds and much colder air. Just ahead of the front a few snow squall could pop up and drop a heavy amount of snow and make roads conditions poor.

What is a snow squall? A snow squall is a strong but short-lived burst of heavy snowfall. Though short lived and not widespread they pack quite a punch. They can cause whiteout conditions, strong winds and can quickly cover roads with snow. Because the roads conditions can quickly deteriorate, snow squalls can cause accidents and even pile ups.