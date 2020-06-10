Normally, a thunderstorm consists of just one cell that lives out its life cycle…towering cumulus, mature stage, and dissipating stage. But, thunderstorms often form in clusters with several cells in different stages in the thunderstorm life cycle.

According to the National Weather Service, each individual thunderstorm cell, in a multi-cell cluster, behaves as a single cell, the prevailing atmospheric conditions are such that as the first cell matures, it is carried downstream by the upper level winds with a new cell forming upwind of the previous cell to take its place.

The upper levels winds play a major role in the speed in which the cluster of thunderstorms moves downstream. The weaker the winds the slower the thunderstorms move downstream.

When the conditions are just right, thunderstorms can form so fast that each new cell develops further and further upstream that it gives the appearance of the thunderstorms being stationary or moving backward. This pattern is called “training thunderstorms” or “back-building thunderstorms.”

Training thunderstorms produce massive amounts of rainfall over a very short period of time and over a relatively small area. Which, can lead to flash flooding.