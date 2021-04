Last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on global economic activity, greenhouse gas emissions and some air pollutants saw a sharp but temporary reduction. Global carbon dioxide emissions dropped by about 7% in 2020, according to the Global Carbon Project—the biggest annual decrease since the end of World War II. In the U.S., annual CO2 emissions dropped by nearly 13%. But researchers found most of the decreases occurred early in the year, with the biggest drop in April. As restrictions and lockdowns ended, emissions returned to their normal climb.

Even with the declines in emissions, humans still added a huge amount of new CO2 to the atmosphere, and concentrations of this heat-trapping gas continued to rise. (Emissions are the amount of pollutant matter released from a specific source and in a specific time interval; concentrations are the amount of pollutant matter in the atmosphere per volume unit.) Earlier this month, the Mauna Loa Observatory measured the concentration of atmospheric CO2 at more than 420 parts per million—setting a new record.