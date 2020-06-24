Tornado, severe thunderstorms impact the south

BATON ROUGE – A tornado warning in East Baton Rouge Parish expired as of 6:15 a.m., Wednesday. However, severe weather continues throughout Louisiana with confirmation of a tornado touching down in Independence.

A tornado warning was issued for that area shortly after 6 a.m. and expired at 6:45 a.m.

Early Wednesday morning, storms hit Baton Rouge with The National Weather Service in New Orleans issuing a tornado warning for East Baton Rouge Parish and Northwestern Livingston Parish around 4:45 a.m., canceling it around 5:15 a.m. and then advising of a new warning at 5:40 a.m.

The short-lived warnings were due to the fact that the tornadoes themselves were short-lived and passed quickly. That said, officials say warnings like the ones issued Wednesday morning should still be taken seriously, as tornadoes of this nature can still cause extensive damage.

Residents in areas under a tornado warning should take shelter in low level rooms, away from windows.

As of 10:30 a.m., over 3,000 residents in Louisiana remain without power and at least 1,280 of those outages are in EBR Parish.

Firefighters in the capital city were kept busy throughout the early morning hours, assisting in numerous reports of fallen trees and limbs.

The St. George Fire Protection District reported responding to several storm-related incidents starting just before 5 a.m. Incident locations included I-10 at Essen, the Drusilla Lane area, and in locations along I-12 area where multiple trees had fallen.

The firefighters say no injuries were reported as they assisted in removing fallen trees and debris from structures and roads. Extensive damage was also seen in on One Calais Avenue, near Essen Lane.