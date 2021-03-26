Tornado kills at least 3 from family in Alabama

Tornadoes and severe storms tore through the Deep South, killing at least five people as strong winds splintered trees, wrecked homes and downed power lines.

Three of those killed were in one family in Ohatchee in eastern Alabama, a small community of about 1,170 people. They were Joe Wayne Harris, 74, Barbara Harris, 69 and Ebonique Harris, 28.

“When I came back it was demolished. Everything was gone. Everything was gone. I lost everything. Everything. I mean, you just can’t explain it. You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you,” their family member Sheldon Abbott told WAAY-TV.

The relatives were his aunt, uncle and cousin.

WAAY-TV reports there were five dwellings on the property, which had been there for three generations.

Multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that rolled over western Georgia early Friday after spawning as many as eight tornadoes in Alabama on Thursday, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the other two killed as Emily Myra Wilborn, 72, and James William Geno, 72.