Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people

Have you ever seen snowfall when there is a clear sky? You may see light snow coming down but when you look up in the sky, you see no clouds or very few clouds. So how is this possible?

Some snowfalls are caused by elevated uplift. Elevated uplift is when air from the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere is lifted up. This occurs when there is a great difference in airspeeds from the surface to about 18,000 ft. The wind aloft is faster because there is less friction the further away you are from the surface. Because the winds are generally faster with height this can cause a twisting motion in the atmosphere. This leads to the atmosphere becoming unstable and allows air to rise, cool, and condense. This can lead to clouds and snow forming.