Tornado confirmed in Pennsylvania from eastern storm

An EF-0 was confirmed in Montgomery County, PA after the National Weather Service conducted a storm survey Tuesday, December 1st.

It touched down immediately east of Route 309 (Bethlehem Pike) in Montgomeryville, PA Monday, November 30th around 3:47 PM.

Outdoor wooden picnic benches and tables at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant were picked up and tossed a few hundred feet, breaking the front window of the nearby Noboru Restaurant.

Six to eight cars in the nearby parking lots of both the restaurants were shaken and/or tossed as the tornado moved through, and branches of numerous small trees in the area were snapped.

Several metal light posts were bent at the base in and round these parking lots. The poles supporting two stop signs were also bent and dislodged. Lastly, damage to a supporting pole to the entranceway of the Staybridge Hotel occurred.

After less than one minute on the ground, the tornado lifted just north of Upper State Road.

This is only the 7th tornado to occur in Pennsylvania this year which is well below the annual average of 16.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: