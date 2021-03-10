Today’s Weather Almanac

It’s Wednesday March 10th and we will get close to breaking a record high temperature today!

Our average high temperature in Altoona for March 10th is 44°F. Our record high temperature for this date was 67°F back in 1977, today we are forecasting a high today of 64°F.

This morning we had a low of 32°F, on average we typically see a low temperature around 26°F this time of the year. The record low temperature for this date was -1°F back in 1984.

The record lowest high temperature for March 10th was 15°F in 1996! 47°F was our record highest low temperature back in 1992.

The most amount of rainfall we have seen on this date was 1.4 inches of precipitation in 1964. The most snow that has fallen on this date was 4.0 inches of snow back in 1994. Today we will be dry. Enjoy your Wednesday!