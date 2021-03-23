The National Weather Service has made March 22 – March 26th Flood Awareness week in Pennsylvania. Flooding causes the most damage in the United State compared to any other weather event. Here are some tips to keep you safe during a flood:
- In just only 6 inches of moving water, you can be knocked off your feet.
- Most vehicles start to float in just a foot of water. Always make sure to turn around and take an alternate route if you come across a roadway covered in water.
- If you home floods, always make sure to turn off your electricity and gas to keep you safe.
- The majority of deaths that happen in a flooding event is due to poor decision making so make sure to stay aware and keep these tips in mind.
