As springtime arrives, so does the dreaded allergy season. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 25 million Americans have seasonal pollen allergies.

According to a new study, rising temperatures are the dominant contributor to recent changes in the timing and length of the pollen season in North America. Spring-like temperatures are arriving earlier in the year, and fall-like temperatures linger later, therefore, the growing season (the time between the last spring freeze and first fall freeze) and pollen season are getting longer.