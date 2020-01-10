Time-lapse Popocatepetl volcano erupts in Mexico

The Popocatepetl volcano east of Mexico City spewed ash and lava into the sky at daybreak on Thursday morning.

Popocatepetl is an active volcano, and the second tallest volcano in Mexico.

Also called ‘Don Goyo’, the volcano has registered 268 exhalations as well as three low level earthquakes, ranging from 1.6 to 2 on the Richter scale, as recorded by Mexico’s National Disaster Prevention Centre.

The volcano is located 72 kilometres (44 miles) east of Mexico City, located in the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexico.

Mexican authorities have raised the alert levels surrounding the volcano to yellow due to the increase in activity.