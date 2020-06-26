Thursday, June 25th thunderstorms

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Some Americans call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem
Video
Top Stories
Sen. Bob Casey pushing for “Justice in Policing Act of 2020” bill to pass
Video
Senior at The Village at Penn State completes 830 bicycle laps
Video
Mailbox in local community receiving attention for creativity
Video
Traffic construction near Altoona High to cause delays
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Top Stories
Texas puts reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar
COVID-19 infiltrates WWE, AEW weekly productions
579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 39 more deaths across Pennsylvania
Video
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Big Ol Fish: June 25, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PNG Field serves as Pirates’ training facility for 2020 season
Video
‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled
Video
Football players in quarantine might have missed out – except the specialists?
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Buffalo Bills Fan donates kidney to save rival Patriots fan
Video
Top Stories
81Fired Up: Chicken coop offer, Joe’s the king, Mike in a box?
Video
Snuggle time! 2-day-old gorilla cuddles with mom at Belgian Zoo
Video
The “Wall That Heals” will travel to Bedford
Video
Trailblazers! A crew of all female firefighters make history
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Cutest Patriot Pets Sweepstakes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Thursday, June 25th thunderstorms
Weather Headlines
by:
Veronica Dolan
Posted:
Jun 25, 2020 / 08:55 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2020 / 10:15 PM EDT
Dubois
Lois, Williamsburg
Kimberly, Woodbury
Cody
Jessica, Centre Hall
Ashley, Altoona
Ethan, Rockhill
Cody
Burt Tost, DuBois, PA
Megan Curry, Mt. Union
Raeann Heaster, Shirleysburg
Jessica, Centre Hall
Deanne, Dubois
Bert, DuBois
Trending Stories
Some Americans call for replacement of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ with new national anthem
Video
As the Saharan dust plume blows into US, how will it impact Central Pennsylvania
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward United States
Video
579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 39 more deaths across Pennsylvania
Video
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!