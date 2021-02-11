Thursday Feb 11th Snow Totals

We had another round of snow that moved in last night and continued into early Thursday morning. The steadier and heavier snow fell south of I-80. Some roads this morning were slick and snow-covered but there was no major issue. Here is a look at snow totals from the region.
*Snow amounts come from the National Weather Service*
Blair County:
- Hollidaysburg- 4.0″
- Williamsburg- 3.5″
- Tyrone-3.0″
Bedford County:
- Queen- 5.1″
- Wolfsburg- 3.8″
- Everett- 3.8″
- Rainsburg-3.3″
Somerset County:
- Windber-5.0″
- Confluence- 5.0″
- Hidden Valley- 4.2″
- Glencoe- 3.9″
- Somerset- 3.8″
Cambria County:
- Scalp Level- 4.5″
- Geistown- 3.5″
- Belmont- 3.0″
Huntingdon County:
- Huntingdon- 1.3″
Centre County:
- Park Forrest-3.0″
- Boalsburg- 2.8″
- Port Matilda- 2.5″
- State College- 2.6″
- Centre Hall-2.5″
- Philipsburg-2.3″
Clearfield County:
- Grampian-3.0″
- DuBois- 1.5″
Elk County:
- Ridgeway- 2.0″
- Glen Hazel- 1.3″
Cameron County:
- Emporium- 1.9″
- Stevenson Dam-1.5″