Thursday Feb 11th Snow Totals

We had another round of snow that moved in last night and continued into early Thursday morning. The steadier and heavier snow fell south of I-80. Some roads this morning were slick and snow-covered but there was no major issue. Here is a look at snow totals from the region.

*Snow amounts come from the National Weather Service*

Blair County:

  • Hollidaysburg- 4.0″
  • Williamsburg- 3.5″
  • Tyrone-3.0″

Bedford County:

  • Queen- 5.1″
  • Wolfsburg- 3.8″
  • Everett- 3.8″
  • Rainsburg-3.3″

Somerset County:

  • Windber-5.0″
  • Confluence- 5.0″
  • Hidden Valley- 4.2″
  • Glencoe- 3.9″
  • Somerset- 3.8″

Cambria County:

  • Scalp Level- 4.5″
  • Geistown- 3.5″
  • Belmont- 3.0″

Huntingdon County:

  • Huntingdon- 1.3″

Centre County:

  • Park Forrest-3.0″
  • Boalsburg- 2.8″
  • Port Matilda- 2.5″
  • State College- 2.6″
  • Centre Hall-2.5″
  • Philipsburg-2.3″

Clearfield County:

  • Grampian-3.0″
  • DuBois- 1.5″

Elk County:

  • Ridgeway- 2.0″
  • Glen Hazel- 1.3″

Cameron County:

  • Emporium- 1.9″
  • Stevenson Dam-1.5″

