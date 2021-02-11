Thursday Feb 11th Snow Totals

We had another round of snow that moved in last night and continued into early Thursday morning. The steadier and heavier snow fell south of I-80. Some roads this morning were slick and snow-covered but there was no major issue. Here is a look at snow totals from the region.

*Snow amounts come from the National Weather Service*

Blair County:

Hollidaysburg- 4.0″

Williamsburg- 3.5″

Tyrone-3.0″

Bedford County:

Queen- 5.1″

Wolfsburg- 3.8″

Everett- 3.8″

Rainsburg-3.3″

Somerset County:

Windber-5.0″

Confluence- 5.0″

Hidden Valley- 4.2″

Glencoe- 3.9″

Somerset- 3.8″

Cambria County:

Scalp Level- 4.5″

Geistown- 3.5″

Belmont- 3.0″

Huntingdon County:

Huntingdon- 1.3″

Centre County:

Park Forrest-3.0″

Boalsburg- 2.8″

Port Matilda- 2.5″

State College- 2.6″

Centre Hall-2.5″

Philipsburg-2.3″

Clearfield County:

Grampian-3.0″

DuBois- 1.5″

Elk County:

Ridgeway- 2.0″

Glen Hazel- 1.3″

Cameron County: