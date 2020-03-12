Thunderstorms bring widespread flooding to Egypt, killing 5

A man wears makeshift rain gear as he navigates a flooded road after heavy rains in the Zamalek district of Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning caused widespread flooding in Egypt on Thursday, killing several people and causing authorities to shut down schools and an airport, officials said. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

CAIRO — Officials say thunderstorms packing heavy rains and lightning have caused widespread flooding across Egypt, killing at least five people and injuring five others. The storm Thursday came as officials shuttered schools, government offices and an airport.

A child died and five people were injured when floods demolished their houses in a rural area in the southern province of Qena, where lightning ignited several fires. Also in Qena, a motorist was killed when storm winds blew his car into a canal.

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showing flooded roads, damaged bus shelters and broken windows around the country.