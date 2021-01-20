This morning as snow fell across the region we actually had reports of thundersnow! The thundersnow occurred in Clearfield, Centre, and Blair county. We had many reports from the Tyrone Area. It was Doppler indicated near Gardner in Centre County. Thunderstorms can occur in the wintertime but they are rare. Thunderstorms are rare in the winter because the air is more stable and drier during the winter months compared to the summer. Usually thundersnow happens along a warm front where there is plenty of moisture available in the air. You add in instability too, and it creates lightning between the clouds, and you can hear the thunder roar.