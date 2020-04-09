Thousands without power after storms that spawned tornadoes

Breaking News
A thunderstorm moves into a wooded area near Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of utility customers in Pennsylvania are still without power a day after severe thunderstorms knocked trees and utility lines and spawned two small tornadoes.

The storms containing heavy rains, hail, lightning and strong winds caused damage across the state. Especially in western Pennsylvania where winds tore the roofs off of a church and a brewery in New Kensington and blew away a hanger at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The National Weather Service confirmed two small tornadoes touched down in the area early Wednesday. One near Tarentum and another in Lower Burrell. No injuries were reported.

Roughly 13,000 utility customers were still without power early Thursday. 

