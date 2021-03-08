This Week’s Golf Forecast

(WTAJ) — Are you itching to hit the golf course or driving range this week? If you are you are in luck!

This week will be mild and dry. Here are the best days to break out the clubs and tees.

Tuesday: There will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be milder. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy to start but the cloud will clear. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday: We will have a partly sunny sky. It will be warmer still. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Thursday: The highs will be in the mid 60s. There will be a partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind. More clouds will move in late and there could be a few showers late in the day. Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Will mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s. It will become windy by the evening hours. A cold front will move through the region. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. The low will be back into the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday: The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. It will be breezy throughout the day. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday: It will be blustery and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The day will be mostly cloudy.