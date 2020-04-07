This week’s fishing forecast

Trout season is officially underway in Pennsylvania and if you are itching to get out and fish here is a look at this week’s weather. Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Tom Wolf’s Stay-At-Home Order regarding COVID-19.

Wednesday: Showers in the morning and then clouds break for sunshine. Breezy. High Temp: Upper 60s. Low Temp: Mid 40s

Thursday: Rather cloudy with showers. High Temp: Upper 50s. Low Temp: Mid 30s

Friday: Morning sprinkle or flurry. Clouds break for sunshine in the afternoon. High Temp: Upper 40s. Low Temp: Low 30s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and pleasant. High Temp: Lower 50s. Low Temps: low 30s.

Sunday: Rather cloudy with showers. High Temp: Mid 50s, Low Temp: Upper 30s