INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A man and woman were placed in Cambria and Blair prisons after a traffic stop turned into a chase that left the car flipped over. Police then reportedly discovered drugs and warrants for both.

According to the report, state police from Punxsutawney tried to initiate a traffic stop in Cherry Tree Borough on Saturday, May 15, just after midnight. That's when the two in the car took off, starting a chase that ended in Northern Cambria Borough, Cambria County.