This weekend will be cool and gray with showers around.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Saturday we will have some showers early and then just a shower or two during the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s, so this is below average. Saturday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be partly cloudy at first, then clouds increase overnight.

Sunday morning will be cloudy but dry. By Sunday afternoon rain will develop into Monday morning. If you have plans for Mother’s Day, you may want to keep the activities indoors. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

FIND YOUR FULL FORECAST HERE –>