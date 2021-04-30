This weekend will be a great one to get outside and enjoy Central PA

Most of the weekend will be dry and seasonable. There is only a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

Saturday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be breezy, but seasonable. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night we will fall into the 40s. Saturday night clouds move in.

Early Sunday morning, we could see a shower around. The rest of Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

