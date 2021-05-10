Frost this week could damage some plants

This week is looking drier and cooler. Many nights this week we could see temperatures dip into the 30s. This means frost could form, and damage sensitive plants.

Frost forms if there is some water vapor in the air and if the temperature of an object is below or at the freezing point of 32°F. Objects can include grass, or windshields.

If the sky is clear at night, and we have light winds, frost can form easier. Objects emit radiation, and as this happens the object cools, forming frost.

Objects can be cooler than the air temperature, which is why frost can still form even if the air temperature is above 32°F.

If you have any plants outdoors that could be damaged from frost, this week you will want to cover them up or bring them indoors at night into early in the morning hours.

The average last frost for Bedford, Blair, Centre and Huntingdon Counties is usually May 21st. For Cameron and Somerset Counties it is June 1st. Cambria, Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson typically see their last frost around June 11th.

