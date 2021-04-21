Thick ash layer choking St. Vincent

Mudflows linked to an erupting volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent pose a greater danger than the eruptions themselves, experts said Tuesday.

The first volcanic mudflow – or lahar – was reported early Tuesday at La Soufriere volcano on the northern side of the island.

It caused further damage on an island trying to recover from eruptions that have destroyed homes and crops, contaminated water supplies and prompted the evacuation of more than 16,000 people.

The situation led the United Nations to launch a $29.2 global funding appeal on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday a UN fact finding mission released video images of the area around the volcano with residents houses and nearby forests covered in a heavy blanket of ash.

More than 6,200 people are staying in 88 government shelters and thousands of others in homes or private shelters.

Food, water and ash removal remain a high priority as neighboring nations and organizations pour supplies and funding into St.

Vincent and the Grenadines, an island chain of more than 100,000 people, the majority of which live in the main island of St. Vincent.